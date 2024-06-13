Stormy weather, nice Father's Day weekend then likely heat wave. What to know

The weather is about to heat up with a chance for storms to end the workweek ahead of a what's looking like a heat wave next week.

Here is what to expect and tips for staying safe as temps heat up:

Friday afternoon/evening storms ⛈️

Hope you enjoyed the sunshine and nice conditions on Thursday, because the weather is expected to get wild Friday, June 14, 2024.

The day starts with mostly sunny skies before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in during the afternoon and evening. The main threats from the storms are damaging winds gust, large hail and localized flooding.

The northern and western Pennsylvania suburbs, Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos are at a slight risk for severe weather, according to the National Weather Service. Points closer to Philadelphia, most of Delaware and most of South Jersey are under a lesser marginal risk due to more isolated storms.

After a warm and sunny Thursday, we could be looking at a rather stormy Friday. Showers/storms are expected Friday afternoon and evening with some storms becoming severe. Damaging wind gusts and some large hail will be the main threat. Some localized flooding will be possible. pic.twitter.com/SBAtJ1TkoV — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 13, 2024

You can't rule out power outages due to stormy weather. Be sure you have a flashlight on hand and your devices fully charged before any rain starts to fall. Keep alert for severe weather warnings and seek shelter if needed.

Nice Father's Day weekend 🌤️

Do something outside with dad this weekend because the weather looks wonderful on Saturday, June 15, and Sunday, June 16.

There appears to be next to no big chance for rain and highs each day are expected to top out in the low to mid 80s -- perfect weather to hit the pool, catch a game, play some golf or go for a hike.

First heat wave of 2024 looking likely 🌡️

Temps heat up to start next workweek with highs expected in Philadelphia to push into the lower 90s Monday. The heat keeps building all week with highs in the mid 90s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before pushing into the upper 90s Friday and Saturday.

High temps must hit 90 degrees or higher for three-straight days for a heat wave to be declared.

The expected heat wave lasting for the entire week could lead to dangerous health conditions with little relief offered. Be sure to limit time exerting yourself outside, especially during the hottest parts of the day.

Ready.gov shares these heat tips:

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day.

If air conditioning is not available in your home go to a cooling center.

Take cool showers or baths.

Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use your oven less to help reduce the temperature in your home.

If you’re outside, find shade. Wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during midday heat, if possible.

Check on family members, older adults and neighbors.

Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Consider pet safety. If they are outside, make sure they have plenty of cool water and access to comfortable shade. Asphalt and dark pavement can be very hot to your pet’s feet.

Also, be aware of the signs of heat-related illnesses. A body temperature of 103-debgrees or higher; red, hot and dry skin without sweat; a rapid, strong pulse; and dizziness, confusion or unconsciousness can all be signs of heat stroke.

Should you or a loved one have any of these symptoms, call 911 or go to the hospital immediately.

You can click this link from the National Weather Service for details on the signs of heat exhaustion, heat cramps and other heat-related illnesses.

Stay ahead of whatever Mother Nature brings

