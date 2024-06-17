Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in KOP

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in King of Prussia Saturday night.

At approximately 7:03 p.m. Upper Merion Township Police were called to the area of 600 South Henderson Road for a motorcycle crash with injuries, police said.

When officers arrived they said they discovered a Hyundai Tucson and a Kawasaki motorcycle were both traveling northbound on South Henderson Road when they were involved in a crash.

The crash resulted in the motorcycle hitting a telephone pole, according to the police.

Emergency response personnel and a nurse provided medical care to the motorcyclist at the scene. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said.

The person driving the Hyundai did not require any medical care, police said.

Officials did not identify the victim or say what caused the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.