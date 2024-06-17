King of Prussia

Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in KOP

By Kaleah Mcilwain

police

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in King of Prussia Saturday night.

At approximately 7:03 p.m. Upper Merion Township Police were called to the area of 600 South Henderson Road for a motorcycle crash with injuries, police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When officers arrived they said they discovered a Hyundai Tucson and a Kawasaki motorcycle were both traveling northbound on South Henderson Road when they were involved in a crash.

The crash resulted in the motorcycle hitting a telephone pole, according to the police.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Emergency response personnel and a nurse provided medical care to the motorcyclist at the scene. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist succumbed to their injuries at the scene, police said.

The person driving the Hyundai did not require any medical care, police said.

Officials did not identify the victim or say what caused the crash.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Mayor Parker signs bills on gun bump stocks, speed cams, evictions in Philly

Philadelphia 3 hours ago

Police ID Philly officer who they say shot armed dirt bike rider

The crash is currently under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

King of Prussia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us