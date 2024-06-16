New Jersey

Woman killed in crash on AC Expressway

Police responded to a crash that left a 37-year-old woman dead on the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on Saturday night

By Hayden Mitman

A member of the New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police are investigating after a crash on the Atlantic City Turnpike left a woman dead on Saturday night.

According to law enforcement officials, troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at about 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, near the westbound milepost 38.3 in Winslow Township in Camden County.

In this incident, officials said, a Nissan SUV that was traveling westbound on the Atlantic City Expressway sideswiped an unoccupied, disabled Honda vehicle on the right shoulder.

The impact caused the Nissan to overturn, and officials said, the driver -- Ashley Pitts, 37, from Camden, NJ -- was ejected from the vehicle.

New Jersey State Police said that Pitts died from injuries that she sustained in the crash.

The incident, officials said, remains under investigation.

New Jersey
