Woman killed in crash on AC Expressway

New Jersey State Police are investigating after a crash on the Atlantic City Turnpike left a woman dead on Saturday night.

According to law enforcement officials, troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at about 10:32 p.m. on Saturday, June 16, near the westbound milepost 38.3 in Winslow Township in Camden County.

In this incident, officials said, a Nissan SUV that was traveling westbound on the Atlantic City Expressway sideswiped an unoccupied, disabled Honda vehicle on the right shoulder.

The impact caused the Nissan to overturn, and officials said, the driver -- Ashley Pitts, 37, from Camden, NJ -- was ejected from the vehicle.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

New Jersey State Police said that Pitts died from injuries that she sustained in the crash.

The incident, officials said, remains under investigation.