DOGE cuts federal grant for Lucy the Elephant repairs, executive director says

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) cut a federal grant for a planned restoration project for New Jersey’s iconic Lucy the Elephant, according to the historic landmark’s executive director.

Built in 1882, “Lucy” is a six-story elephant-shaped building located on 9200 Atlantic Avenue in Margate City, New Jersey. Originally created to promote real estate sales and attract tourists to the area, it is currently the oldest surviving roadside tourist attraction in America, houses a museum and was voted the nation’s number one roadside attraction in a USA Today online poll.

In August of last year, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker presented a $500,000 federal grant that would go toward a planned $750,000 restoration project focused on repairing Lucy’s interior, upgrading its air conditioning system and improving its fire suppression and burglar alarm systems.

On Friday, April 11, 2025, Lucy’s Executive Director Rich Helfant announced that the grant was rescinded by DOGE, however.

“All of us at Lucy – as well as Senator Booker – are stunned by the sudden breach of contract, which would’ve funded most of the cost of our long-planned and much-needed interior restoration, including the installation of a new, state-of-the-art fire suppression system inside Lucy,” Helfant wrote.

Helfant wrote that they remained committed to moving forward with Lucy’s upkeep and maintenance.

“Our beloved Lucy has always endured – and will continue to do so – due to your generosity and unwavering support. You are her rock, and together we will prevail through this,” Helfant wrote. “After all, Lucy is an elephant…and will never forget you.”

NBC10 reached out to a DOGE representative for a response to Helfant’s statement. We will share their response as soon as we receive one.