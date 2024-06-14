City council passed new bills late Thursday night implementing overnight curfews for certain businesses in Philadelphia and also gave final approval for Mayor Cherelle Parker's budget which she signed into law on Friday.

The following curfews are now in effect for the following times at the following locations:

Midnight to 6 a.m.

Businesses in the area bounded by Ogontz Avenue between Haines Street and Cheltenham Avenue as well as Ogontz Avenue between Haines Street and 66th Avenue

11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Businesses within the area bounded by East Allegheny Avenue, Kensington Avenue, Torresdale Avenue and Frankford Avenue

Businesses around the Olney Transportation Center in the area bounded by North Broad Street and North Park Avenue, between West Chew Avenue and West Tabor Avenue as well as the area of Wagner Avenue between North Broad Street and Old York Road

Businesses that violate the curfews could face a $500 fine. The legislation will not impact businesses with liquor licenses, gas stations or drive thru locations.

City council passed a similar bill in March that forced around 90 businesses in Kensington to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. in an effort to reduce crime and trash in the area. That bill was first introduced in February following input from residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations in the community.

Mayor Parker signs budget into law

In addition to the new curfew laws, city council gave final approval for Mayor Cherelle Parker's $6.37 billion budget that aims to help achieve her goal of making Philadelphia the "safest, cleanest and greenest big city in America with economic opportunity for all."

Parker signed the budget into law on Friday, June 14. It will go into effect on Monday, July 1, 2024, and focuses on investments in public safety, economic opportunity, education, housing and "clean and green" initiatives.

“I thank Council President Johnson and members of City Council for voting to approve my ‘One Philly’ Budget that delivers on my promise of a government that makes unprecedented investments in public safety, in making Philadelphia cleaner and greener, and providing economic opportunity for every Philadelphian,” Parker said. “Residents will be able to see, touch, and feel the positive impacts of this budget in their neighborhoods, along their commercial corridors, and throughout Philadelphia.”