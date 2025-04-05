57-year-old man stabbed inside South Philly business, arrest made: Police

An investigation is underway after a man was stabbed inside a business in South Philadelphia, police said.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the stabbing happened around 4:55 a.m. inside a business located on the 1900 block of Oregon Ave. on April 5, 2025.

Police said a 57-year-old man had suffered a single stab wound and was taken to the hospital by medics. He was listed in stable condition.

An arrest has been made, though details regarding the suspect or potential charges have not been released, according to police.