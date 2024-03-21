Philadelphia City Council passes bill ending 24/7 businesses in Kensington

Philadelphia City Council passed a bill that will force certain businesses in Kensington to close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Officials said this bill aims to reduce crime, prevent trash from piling up, and calm after-hours activity.

The bill was presented on Thursday during a Council Stated Meeting by councilmember Quetcy Lozada (D-7th dist.) who represents Kensington.

Initially, the bill was introduced in February following input from residents, businesses and nonprofit organizations in response to the opioid crisis, officials noted.

City officials said the new restrictions will impact the area bounded by East Lehigh Ave, Kensington Ave, D St, E Tioga St. and Frankford Ave - including all businesses located on both sides of the boundary blocks.

Restaurants with a liquor license will not be subject to the restriction in the targeted area and are allowed to operate until 2 a.m.

“The businesses in the Kensington Corridor are in support of this initiative. They are thankful that Councilmember Lozada has included them in the conversation and considered their opinions. During the meeting that she held at our office with them, it was clear that they are supportive of this and future public safety measures,” Kensington-based nonprofit IMPACT Services Roberto Rodriguez said in a news release.

Councilmember Lozada’s office said approximately 90 businesses will be affected. Less than 20 of those businesses currently run past 11 p.m.

Businesses found in violation can be fined $500 for each offense the violation continues.

City officials said the emergency measure is set to expire in January 2028.