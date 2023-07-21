Child's body found in Delaware River in Port Richmond, police say

A child’s body was recovered in the Delaware River in the Port Richmond area Friday evening, according to the police.

After an e911 call at 5:04 p.m. a white girl, approximately 2-years-old, body was pulled from the river by a boat near 3900 Delaware Avenue, police said.

Medics pronounced the girl dead at 5:30 p.m.

The Upper Makefield police will have a press conference at 9 p.m. tonight with an update on the child recovered from the river.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.