What we know about the Bucks County flood victims

As officials continue to search for a baby and toddler who went missing during Saturday’s severe flooding in Bucks County, we’re learning more about the five people who died after being swept away by the floodwaters, including the mother of the two children. Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Katheryn Seley

Katheryn “Katie” Seley, 32, her husband, mother and three children – all from Charleston South Carolina – were visiting friends and family in Bucks County over the weekend.

The family was traveling along Route 532 in Upper Makefield Township around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday to attend a barbecue when a torrential downpour caused flooding in the area and disabled their vehicle.

Seley’s husband, Jim Sheils, managed to get their 4-year-old son out of the vehicle and they escaped the floodwaters.

At the same time, Seley and her mother tried to rescue Seley’s two other children, 9-month-old Conrad and 2-year-old Matilda (Mattie) Sheils.

The two women and two young children were all swept away by floodwaters.

Seley's body was recovered over the weekend while the children’s grandmother was found alive and is being treated at a nearby hospital. Conrad and Matilda remain missing and officials continue to search for them.

Scott Ellis, the uncle of the missing children, spoke on behalf of the family during a press conference on Monday.

"First, our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the enormous efforts of so many emergency personnel who have been working tirelessly in dangerous and difficult conditions to rescue the victims of this horrific tragedy," he said. "Their compassion, kindness, and bravery have given us strength in this unspeakably difficult time. And their commitment to bringing Conrad and Maddie home is unwavering. We are thankful that they were able to save so many affected by these unprecedented floods."

Enzo De Piero and Linda De Piero

A photo of Linda and Enzo De Piero.

Enzo De Piero, 78, and Linda De Piero, 74, were a married couple from Newtown Township.

"We have a lot of pain right now. For sure. We were really, really close with them," the couple's son, Zack DePiero, told NBC10. "They were perfect parents. I was the only child. They were like my best buddies."

The couple's family members told NBC10 they had just finished dinner on Saturday but never made it home as they traveled on Route 532 during the flood.

"They cared about people," Zack De Piero said. "They tried to make people feel special. They tried to make people laugh. They had a lot of love in their hearts and they had a lot more love to give too."

Yuko Love

Yuko Love was a 64-year-old woman from Newtown Township who also died in the flash floods in Bucks County.

Friends of Love described her as a person who loved people and she was a popular member of the Newtown Athletic Club since 2017.

“This is where Yuko came every day. Sometimes she came twice a day. And she loved the classes here,” Linda Mitchell, a Newtown Athletic Club member, told NBC10. “And she loved the people. More than anything. And we loved her. I mean, everybody knew her. There’s more than ten thousand people that come here. Everybody knew her.”

On Tuesday, other members of the athletic club paid tribute to Love by wearing “Hello Kitty” t-shirts and dancing in her honor.

“We wore ‘Hello Kitty’ because Yuko loves ‘Hello Kitty.’ A bunch of us are decked out in all of it. We loved her. She’s amazing,” Stephanie Rhodes, a member of the athletic club, told NBC10. “She just gave a great tribute to who she was. Who she was as a member and a friend. Yuko was really great. She was an icon.”

Susan Barnhart

The fifth victim of the flooding was Susan Barnhart, a 53-year-old woman from Titusville, New Jersey.