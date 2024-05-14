Off-duty officer shot and killed a pit bull as group of dogs attacked a woman in Kingsessing

An off-duty Philadelphia police officer shot and killed one of three pit bulls attacking a woman in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Around 10:38 a.m. along the 1500 block of South 58th Street an off-duty officer, who was driving in his personal car, witnessed a 52-year-old woman being attacked by several dogs, police said.

During the attack, police said, the dogs' owner, a 21-year-old man, attempted to stop the dogs from attacking the woman.

The officer fired his service weapon multiple times, ending the attack.

The victim sustained bite wounds to her leg, arm and head. She was transported to the hospital where she was placed in stable condition, according to the police.

One of the pit bulls was found dead in the owner's backyard and taken into custody by Philadelphia Animal Care & Control. The owner was able to gain control of a second dog, but the third dog has not been located, officials said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attack, including what prompted the dogs to attack the woman.

The officer involved is 43 years old and a 2-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department. The officer has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Internal Affairs and Officer-Involved Shooting Investigations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.