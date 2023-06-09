New Jersey

Another wildfire burning in NJ

The wildfire broke out in Browns Mills, Burlington County, on June 9, 2023, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service

By Dan Stamm

Another wildfire has sparked in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service on Friday afternoon alerted the public to a fire in Browns Mills, Burlington County.

"The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of City Line Road," the state forest fire service said in its initial tweet. "Please avoid the area at this time."

Fire crews were "assessing the situation."

This fire follows several other New Jersey wildfires that burned in the last week, or so, in Jackson Township, Medford and at the Bass River State Forest. The Bass River fire even led to the temporary closure of the Garden State Parkway last Friday.

