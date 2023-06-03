Wildfire Engulfs 120 Acres in Medford, New Jersey

A wildfire that has stretched across 120 acres of land is ongoing in Medford, New Jersey on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the fire is burning in the area of Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road.

As of about 7:50 a.m., officials have said the fire was only about 20-percent contained.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Flatiron Wildfire – Medford, Burlington County@njdepforestfire is currently on scene of a wildland-urban interface wildfire burning in the area of Elderberry Dr. & Jackson Rd. in Medford.



Officials in Medford said that Jackson Road is closed as of 8 a.m. on Saturday. Currently, about 40 residential properties are threatened by the wildfire, officials said.

Local fire companies are working to protect these structures, officials said.

Officials plan to provide an update on the status of this wildfire later on Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.