New Jersey

Wildfire Engulfs 120 Acres in Medford, New Jersey

A wildfire in Burlington County currently threatens about 40 residential structures, officials said

By Hayden Mitman

Fire officials respond as a fire burns in Medford, New Jersey on Saturday.
New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

A wildfire that has stretched across 120 acres of land is ongoing in Medford, New Jersey on Saturday morning.

According to officials, the fire is burning in the area of Elderberry Drive and Jackson Road.

As of about 7:50 a.m., officials have said the fire was only about 20-percent contained.

Officials in Medford said that Jackson Road is closed as of 8 a.m. on Saturday. Currently, about 40 residential properties are threatened by the wildfire, officials said.

Local fire companies are working to protect these structures, officials said.

Officials plan to provide an update on the status of this wildfire later on Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

