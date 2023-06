The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is responding to a wildfire burning in the area of Kettle Run Road, Evesham Twp., Burlington County. They are asking that people avoid the area at this time.

NEW INCIDENT - WILDFIRE ALERT: Kettle Run - Evesham Twp., Burlington County



Please avoid the area at this time. pic.twitter.com/BaKtWQiwae — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) June 10, 2023

At this time there is no further information.