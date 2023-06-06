Firefighters respond to wildfire in Jackson Township, NJ

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire in Jackson Township, New Jersey.

The fire began burning in the area of East Commodore Boulevard and Cedar Swamp Road on Tuesday. As of 4:30 p.m., the fire was zero percent contained and 15 acres in size.

East Commodore Boulevard, Cedar Swamp Road and Jackson Mills Road are currently closed. Officials also said 30 structures are threatened and residents are being advised to avoid the area.

The fire comes amid a Red Flag Warning for most of the region and a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for parts of the region.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for New Jersey, Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs and the Lehigh Valley due to a combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuel moistures resulting in critical fire weather conditions.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is also in effect for Pennsylvania and Delaware. Hazy wildfire smoke over Philadelphia and the surrounding communities is coming from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, and leading to decreased air quality in the form of a Code Orange Alert for sensitive groups.

"A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the National Weather Service. "Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

This story is developing. Check back for updates.