Wildfire Burns Thousands of Acres in NJ Forest

Buildings are in harm's way as the Allen Road Wildfire in Ocean County's Bass River State Forest was only 15% contained Thursday morning

By Dan Stamm

A wildfire that has burned thousands of acres of New Jersey forest is threatening buildings while hardly contained.

The Allen Road Wildfire in Ocean County's Bass River State Forest was only 15% contained Thursday morning after burning more than 3,100 acres, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said in a late morning news conference.

"Forest Fire Service crews continue a backfiring operation to aide in containment," the state forest fire service said. "Additional crews are improving existing roads and containment lines."

Firefighters first responded to the blaze Wednesday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. The fire was initially burning in only several dozen acres, but quickly spread.

At least six homes were threatened by the flames and evacuated and the Timberline Campground was evacuated, the forest fire service said. In total, about 40 people were evacuated.

Several roads were closed, including, Allen Road, Oswego Road, Stage Road between North Maple Avenue and Route 679 and Route 679 between Route 563 and Leaktown Road.

The smoke from the Allen Road Fire was blowing over other parts of New Jersey, adding to an already rough air quality due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

Seeing hazy skies over Philadelphia? A wildfire burning about 550 miles away in Nova Scotia, Canada, is to blame and also caused a Code Orange air quality alert in our region. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details.

This is the latest wildfire to strike the Garden State amid a stretch of mostly dry weather.

