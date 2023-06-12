Philadelphia endures in wake of I-95 collapse

With the start of the workweek, following the collapse and closure of one of the city's busiest thoroughfares, commuters on Monday seemed to handle the issue caused by the fiery collapse of a section of Interstate 95 fairly well.

New traffic reality with I-95 closed

Even as the about 160,000 vehicles that are estimated to drive along I-95 on any given weekday have had to find an alternate route due to the roadway's collapse, traffic was moving relatively steadily.

While there were reports of slowdowns citywide, at the start of rush hour at about 7 a.m., the longest delay at the time was about 29 minutes for those headed eastbound along I-476 toward I-676.

Also, in order to deal with the disruption that months of construction will likely have on travel -- and traffic -- throughout the region, SEPTA added additional trains to its schedule.

Important SEPTA updates in response to I-95 collapse: pic.twitter.com/F0r8TlVe7I — SEPTA_SOCIAL (@SEPTA_SOCIAL) June 11, 2023

Alternate routes for I-95

And, there were other routes available for those traveling into the city from Northeast Philadelphia or Trenton, New Jersey.

Click here for the full list of alternate routes.

Searching for clues in the rubble

At the site of the collapse, crews worked long hours overnight to clear tons of rubble and debris that remained following Sunday's collapse of the northbound lanes of I-95 at Cottman Road in Northeast Philadelphia.

Officials have said that a truck carrying a petroleum product caught fire under I-95 on Sunday morning. By about 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, shortly after the roadway was closed due to this fire, the northbound lanes collapsed onto the truck below.

After the incident, Philadelphia Fire Department Capt. Derrick Bowmer said the northbound lanes of I-95 were gone and the southbound lanes were "compromised" by heat and fire.

He said that the cleanup would take some time.

"We will be here for a while," he said.

On Monday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro is set to issue a disaster declaration because of the roadway's collapse. This declaration is intended to help funnel state and federal funds to reconstruction efforts.

Still, in a visit to the site on Sunday, Shapiro noted that reconstruction efforts will likely take "some number of months."

"I found myself thanking the Lord that no motorists who were on I-95 were injured or died,” Shapiro said on Sunday.

Also, Monday morning, federal investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the scene of the collapse to work on response efforts.

As of about 9 a.m. on Monday, officials have not provided an update on the scene of the incident. Also, no injuries or fatalities have yet been reported.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.