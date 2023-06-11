Traveling? Here's how to avoid the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

A collapse of parts of the roadway due to an early morning truck fire has closed I-95 in both directions, near the Cottman Avenue exit, on Sunday.

And, drivers in the area -- and likely throughout the city -- will encounter a higher than normal volume of traffic due to road closures as officials respond to the collapse.

But, there are ways to speed up travel on Sunday.

SEPTA

If you can travel by mass transit, SEPTA is the best bet on Sunday. The Market-Frankford line runs alongside interstate 95 and can move commuters without too much delay.

But, depending on where you intend to go, or if you need your car for work or other plans, mass transit may not be an option.

Crossing the river

For those who need to travel to the city from anywhere near Bensalem, Bucks County or Trenton, New Jersey, it may be possible to avoid some traffic by traveling over the Delaware River by bridge -- perhaps via the Burlington-Bristol Bridge -- and hopping on Route 130 or shooting down 295 towards Cherry Hill. Then, hopping on the Ben Franklin Bridge back over to Center City.

I-276

Most drivers will likely opt to travel I-276 on the other side of the Schuylkill, in order to avoid the I-95 collapse. Though, that adds a lot of distance, and drivers are reporting that, as of about 11 a.m., traffic along I-76 is already moving slowly.

Roosevelt Boulevard

This large, thoroughfare runs right through the heart of Northeast Philadelphia, so, it is another option for those traveling to or from Northeast Philly. Though, this road might be one to avoid once the Monday morning rush begins at the start of the work week.

Alterative routes

Drivers could also hop off I-95 and travel through the city's river ward neighborhoods, as there are plenty of streets that run parallel to the highway.

Aramingo, Torresdale and Frankfort avenues all run parallel to I-95, but as of about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, these roads were already a favorite for drivers looking to escape the gridlock caused by the I-95 collapse.