Boy, 14, Surrenders in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting

A day after a midday subway platform shooting across from Philadelphia City Hall, a juvenile suspect was in police custody Friday.

The 14-year-old boy, escorted by his mother, surrendered to police around 8 a.m. and was being questioned, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said late Friday morning.

Vanore said that surveillance video (which police did not release) showed the entire incident on the SEPTA platform at Market and North 15th Streets around 12:25 p.m. Thursday.

Two teens can be seen exiting a train onto the eastbound subway platform and appear to have words with a 19-year-old on the platform, Vanore said.

"It goes back and forth, at one point, (a suspect) pulls out a handgun and fires the handgun," Vanore said.

The 19-year-old victim was struck in the chest, stomach and right hand, police said. He underwent surgery and remained in critical condition Friday, Vanore said.

Vanore said that video left little doubt about who pulled the trigger.

"I watched the video, he is absolutely the one who fired the gun," Vanore said.

Crystal Thurston described a "chaotic" scene as she and other passengers waiting for the train on the platform heard the gunshots.

“It was frightening, it really was. It was very frightening and it was loud. It was three very loud shots," Thurston said.

No charges were filed against the 14-year-old as of midday Friday.

Police also interviewed a 15-year-old on Thursday who was with the 14-year-old, but released him without charges. They said the 15-year-old wasn't involved in the actual shooting and cooperated with the investigation.

Vanore thanked the parents of the children involved for cooperating with investigators.

Police asked for the public's help in tracking down the gun that was used so it could be taken off the streets.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.