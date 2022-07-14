Man Shot on Subway Platform Near Philadelphia City Hall

Lee esta historia en español aquí.

A man was shot on a subway platform near Philadelphia City Hall Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Market and North 15th Streets, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The 19-year-old victim was struck one time each in the chest, stomach and right hand, the PPD said. A police officer at the scene told NBC10 he was talking.

The man was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to the PPD.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It was unclear what prompted the shooting. Police did not immediately announce any arrests.

The shooting at SEPTA's 15th Street station happened around 12:24 p.m., just across the street from City Hall in an area with high foot traffic, the PPD said.

"All trains are bypassing 15th Street Station due to police activity. All trains between 8th Street and 13th Street Station are boarding from the westbound platforms," SEPTA said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.