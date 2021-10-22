Boy, 14, Critically Wounded in Spate of Philadelphia Shootings

A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times throughout his body inside a West Philadelphia home – just one victim in a spate of shootings Thursday night into Friday.

The child sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and arms but was listed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, Officer Miguel Torres, a Philadelphia Police Department spokesman, said. The shooting also killed 29-year-old Faree Givens, who was struck in the chest and head when someone opened fire on the 900 block of W. Cambridge Street shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Torres said.

At least 175 children have been shot in Philadelphia this year, according to a tally by the city controller’s office.

In North Philadelphia, 23-year-old Jabriel Purnell died on the 900 block of 11th Street after being shot in the head, chest, neck and elbow around 6:20 p.m., Torres said.

Also in North Philadelphia, a 21-year-old man was left in critical condition after yet another double shooting. The man sustained gunshot wounds to the jaw, right shoulder and left thigh, police said. An 18-year-old man, meanwhile, was shot once in the foot.

On Friday, a 41-year-old man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot to the hip in the Frankford neighborhood, police said.

Police did not immediately announce arrests in any of the shootings.

At least 445 people have been killed in Philadelphia this year, according to PPD crime statistics.

