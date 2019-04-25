A community is mourning after a beloved business owner was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Thursday night. The shooting happened in Philadelphia's Wissonoming neighborhood.

Two men, Eric Smith and Shabazz Sweets, face murder charges in Michael Gleba's death.

Two weeks after the owner of a Philadelphia auto repair shop and grandfather was struck and killed by stray bullets while working on a car outside his business, police have charged two men with murder.

Eric Smith, 25, and Shabazz Sweets, 19, face murder, criminal conspiracy and weapons charges in Michael Gleba's April 11 shooting death. Sweets also faces attempted murder counts, according to court records.

Eric Smith (left) and Shabazz Sweets are accused of murder in the killing of auto body shop owner Michael Gleba.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Gleba, the 56-year-old owner of Northeast Speedometer Services on Benner Street in the Wissinoming neighborhood was doing work on a vehicle around 3:15 p.m. when multiple gunmen fired about 15 shots at another group down the street. Gleba, who police say was not the intended target, was struck multiple times in the upper body.

He was taken to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was died less than an hour later.

Those who knew Gleba, who lived in Bensalem at the time of his death, described him as a grandfather who loved fishing and giving back to the neighborhood. He would fix kids' bicycles, give food to neighbors who didn't have any and helped out customers who didn't have enough money for car repairs.

"Mike looked out for my family when I lost my father," Paul Britton told NBC10. "My mom didn't have the money to get a truck fixed. Mike looked out for us, took care of my mom, fixed our truck for us. Didn't expect nothing back."

One other person was shot in the arm during the shooting, which police said was related to an ongoing fight over drugs between two houses on the block. Children were outside when the shooting began, police said.

Sweets and Smith were each held without bail. A court-appointed attorney for Smith said he had only just been assigned to the case Thursday and couldn't comment. A message for Sweets' attorney wasn't immediately returned.

Police didn't say if they are looking for any other suspects in Gleba's death.