2 Men Charged With Shooting, Killing Man Inside Philly Store

Two men were arrested in the shooting death of a man inside a Philadelphia store last week.

Timothy Sherfield, 28, and James MacGregor, 20, are both charged in the murder of Izeem Hunter, 23.

On April 11, around 4:45 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting inside a mini market on the 5500 block of Torresdale Avenue. When police arrived they found Hunter lying on the floor inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police identified Sherfield and MacGregor as the suspects. Sherfield was arrested on April 12 and charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and other related offenses. MacGregor was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder, the violation of uniform firearms act, and other related offenses.

The shooting was one of three homicides that occurred within a two-hour span in Philadelphia last Thursday afternoon. The owner of an auto repair shop located less than a mile away from the mini market was struck and killed by stray bullets after one group opened fire at another group. A third shooting occurred in North Philadelphia that day. A 29-year-old man was shot and killed on the 800 block of W. Somerset Street.

As of Wednesday night, the total number of homicide victims in Philadelphia for the year is at 97, up 20% from the same time last year.