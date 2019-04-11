The owner of a Philadelphia auto repair shop was struck and killed by stray bullets while working on a car outside his business, investigators said.

The 56-year-old owner of Northeast Speedometer Services on the 4800 block of Benner Street was doing work on a vehicle Thursday around 3:15 p.m. when an unidentified gunman fired shots down the street. The owner, who police say was not the intended target, was struck multiple times in the upper body.

He was taken to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m.

Police said they made an arrest though they did not reveal the suspect’s identity or any charges.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.