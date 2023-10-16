Bail now at $4M for biker who attacked woman in video, officials say

Bail has been increased to $4 million for a biker who investigators say was caught on video smashing in the back of a woman’s car, waving a gun at her and head-butting her while her two young children were inside the vehicle near Philadelphia’s City Hall.

During a preliminary hearing on Monday, a judge increased the bail to $4 million for 26-year-old Cody Heron who remains charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. The terroristic threats charges against Heron were dismissed due to a lack of evidence, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed with NBC10.

Heron is scheduled for a formal arraignment on Oct. 30.

A viral video from Sunday, Oct. 1, showed a group of ATV, motorcycle and dirt bike riders surrounding 23-year-old Nikki Bullock’s sedan. A motorcyclist wearing a helmet is seen leaving his bike to jump on the back of the sedan, shattering the window. What appears to be a handgun drops from his waistband and he then appears to wave it at her as she emerges from the car, then headbutts and pushes her as she confronts him.

Interim police commissioner John Stanford called it “despicable behavior.” Officials said the suspect, later identified as Heron, was tracked down and arrested with the aid of tips from the public. The motorcycle, clothing and a 9-millimeter handgun were seized as evidence from a home in the Frankford section of the city, according to investigators.

'It was a little gun'

Bullock spoke with NBC10's Aaron Baskerville about what led up to the incident.

Bullock was in the car the armed dirt bike rider jumped on with her girlfriend and her two children, 5 and 2. They were delivering food at the time.

"They’re not paying attention to lanes. They’re just doing whatever. So I’m turning in the lane and he just hits the side of the car," Bullock said.

Bullock told NBC10 she had argued with the man after that impact, until the bike rider decided to attack her vehicle.

"He jumped up here with two feet," she said, pointing out where the man launched himself onto her back bumper. "He stepped his first foot down. Didn't work, so, them he was like...and, went through."

Video shows the biker jumping on the rear window of Bullock's car before falling through her rear windshield as it shattered. He steps off the car and drops a firearm to the ground, before picking it up as she exited the vehicle.

When he pulled the firearm up to her eye level, she stood her ground, wanting to protect the children in the vehicle.

"It was just like, it was a little gun and at that point, my windshield was already broken so, what was he really going to do to me, for real?" she asked.

As can be seen in the video, when the argument got heated, the rider head-butted Bullock, using his helmet as a weapon against her face. She responded by shoving his bike to the ground.

"I'm just grateful that my kids are okay. There's not a scratch on them," she said. "It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them honestly."