Video: Dirt bike rider damages woman's car, points gun at her and head-butts her, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a dirt bike rider who they say was captured on video jumping on the window of a woman’s car, pointing a gun at her and head-butting her while children were inside her vehicle in Center City.

The incident occurred Sunday along 1400 South Penn Square around 8:45 p.m.

George Coloney of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told NBC10 he was visiting Philadelphia and on a double decker tour bus Sunday night when he witnessed the incident unfold near City Hall.

“I just started filming a video of all the bikers when next thing you know this guy hops off and jumps on this lady’s car,” Coloney said.

Coloney said one of the bikers hit the mirror of the woman’s vehicle which led to a confrontation between the two.

Video shows the biker jumping on the rear window of the woman’s vehicle. At one point, the biker then pointed a gun at the woman and head-butted her before the woman pushed him back, police said.

Coloney, who recorded the incident and later posted it on social media, said the entire ordeal lasted two minutes.

“For him to take it that far, it’s just out of control,” Coloney said. “To the point where many people could’ve died in an instant.”

Coloney told NBC10 two children were in the back of the woman’s car during the incident and no one intervened to stop the biker. He also said police arrived after the biker drove away.

On Monday, police released photos of the suspect, who they say is wanted for aggravated assault and vandalism.

“If that person is caught and I get the chance to charge that person, we will be going very, very vigorously,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Krasner was asked Monday about ways to control dirt bikes and ATVs, which have posed problems on city streets for years. Krasner suggested using technology and wiretapping rather than simply rounding up all the bikes on the street.

“We have to understand how difficult the situation is for PPD because they cannot engage in high speed chases without endangering pedestrians, passersby, people who are completely uninvolved,” Krasner said.

NBC10 reached out to the woman who was involved in the incident. She has not yet responded.

If you have any information on the suspect’s identity, please call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).