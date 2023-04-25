A man who was caught on video mocking and sucker-punching a person with cerebral palsy nearly six years ago was killed last week after he crashed his motorcycle while fleeing police, a law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10.

On Thursday, April 20, Pennsylvania State Police were chasing after a motorcyclist in Honey Brook Township, Chester County. The motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and crashed at Chestnut Tree Road and Horseshoe Pike, police said.

The motorcyclist, later identified as Barry Baker Jr., of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not yet revealed why they were initially chasing after him.

A law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10 Baker is the same man who was convicted of mocking and punching a person with cerebral palsy outside of a 7-Eleven store in West Chester, Pennsylvania, back on May 10, 2017.

Baker was with his friends at a 7-Eleven store on 200 South High Street around 2:30 a.m. At the same time a 22-year-old man with cerebral palsy drove into the parking lot of the store and parked his vehicle. As he got out and went into the 7-Eleven, Baker began making fun of him and mocking how he walked. When the victim got back out of the store, Baker mocked him again and began to imitate how he moved.

As the victim stood in front of his vehicle, Baker sucker-punched him in the face. He then fled around the corner of the store. The entire ordeal was captured on surveillance video.

The victim called police and Baker was later charged with simple assault and other related offenses. Officials say he disappeared however after he was freed on $25,000 bail.

West Chester Police Barry Baker Jr.

On May 22, 2017, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan announced active bench warrants for Baker for violating parole and failing to appear for a separate domestic relations matter.

A $5,000 reward for Baker's arrest was announced. Police later tracked Baker to a hotel in Uwchlan Township on June 5, 2017, where they took him into custody without incident.

Hogan said others helped Baker while he was on the run. Baker's fiancée was arrested on June 27, 2017, for allegedly hindering his apprehension when he first went missing after being released on bail. Police also say she paid for Baker's hotel and a pre-paid phone.

Baker's father, Barry Baker Sr., was also arrested on June 27, 2017, as a result of a countywide drug bust operation in Chester County dubbed "Operation Wildfire."

During the eight-week operation, multiple law enforcement agencies arrested alleged heroin, OxyContin, Percocet, Vicodin, morphine, MDMA, diazepam, Xanax, crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine dealers in every region of Chester County. Officials say Baker Sr. sold morphine.

“So while his son was beating up a man with a disability, Barry Baker Sr. was selling us morphine,” Hogan said in 2017. “It’s a heck of a family.”

The Daily Local documented Baker Jr.'s subsequent legal troubles following his conviction in 2017.