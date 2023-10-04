The Philadelphia Police have announced that an arrest has been made after a woman was attacked on Sunday, in an incident that was caught on camera.

On Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore posted on social media that officials had made an arrest, thanking the public for their assistance in aiding the apprehension.

@phillypolice SIG & Major Crimes Detectives have made an arrest overnight in the assault/vandalism that occurred on Sunday in center city, involving the male on the motorcycle. Great tips from public and some outstanding detective work. More will follow. — Frank Vanore (@PPDFrankVanore) October 4, 2023

Earlier this week, Nikki Bullock, the woman whose car was damaged, spoke with NBC10's Aaron Baskerville about the orderal, saying that she stood up to the man who damaged her car in an effort to protect her girlfriend and her two children, 5 and 2, who were in the car.

The family was out delivering food at the time.

"I'm just grateful that my kids are okay. There's not a scratch on them," she told NBC10. "It was just the simple fact that I had kids in the car. I just wanted to protect them honestly."