Atlantic City police recover vehicle tied to man's 2016 disappearance

Police in Atlantic City, NJ, are seeing help from the public after they have recovered a vehicle that is believed to have been driven by a man who was last seen in November of 2016.

According to police, earlier this week, a boat operator was navigating the waters of Clam Throrofare when his sonar picked up, what appeared to be, a vehicle on the floor of the water.

The boat operator notified police and law enforcement officials commenced a diving operation which determined that the vehicle "had been there for an extended period of time."

The vehicle was pulled from the water on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2024, and, officials said, it was determined that it was a 2016 Subaru Legacy that was tied to the disappearance of 36-year-old Dashand Stokelin, of Atlantic City, who went missing on Nov. 23, 2016.

Officials said that it is believed that Stokelin drove that Subaru Legacy on the morning of the day of his disappearance.

However, law enforcement officials said, the recovery of the vehicle did not include any human remains.

Anyone with information about this incident or the disappearance of Stokelin is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411).

Begin the text message with "ACPD."