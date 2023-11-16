Arrest in kidnapping of Bensalem delivery driver

Police in Bensalem have announced an arrest after a delivery driver reported that he was attacked, kidnapped and robbed while working in Bensalem in October.

After investigation into an incident that happened in October, police have arrested Dikenson Joshua Noel, 25, from Northeast Philadelphia.

Law enforcement officials said that investigators learned of the kidnapping incident when officers were flagged down by the victim along Hulmeville Road at about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, after he was released by his kidnappers.

According to police, the victim told officers that he was making deliveries and was just about to enter his truck at the offices of KMC Distributor at 1810 Byberry Road, at about 9 p.m. the day before, when he was approached by two men he didn't know.

At that time, police allege, one of these men produced a handgun and pulled him out of his truck.

When the victim told the attackers that he had no money on him, officials said that the assailants forced him into their vehicle at gunpoint.

The man allegedly told police was then blindfolded and driven to several ATMs in the area, where the attackers demanded him to withdraw money from his bank account.

While they drove around the city, the man told police, two more men joined the attackers and they continued on for several hours.

At some point, police said, the man claimed he was dumped at the intersection of Street and Hulmeville roads before he flagged down a passing police vehicle.

Investigators were eventually able to identify the vehicle believed to be used in this incident and, on Oct. 26, officers in Palmyra Borough, NJ, found and stopped the suspected vehicle.

At that time, police identified the vehicle's owner as Noel, and through further investigation, officials said, named him as a suspect in the kidnapping incident.

Noel was arrested on Wednesday and he has been charged with kidnapping, robbery, theft and related offenses.

Police are seeking others for their potential involvement in this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department's CrimeWatch page or contact Detective Aaron Woelkers at (215) 633-3658.