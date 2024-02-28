What to Know Authorities in Philadelphia say a car theft suspect who had his hands cuffed behind him fled from two police officers outside a hospital where he had been taken for examination.

As the search for a car theft suspect who escaped from custody while handcuffed after a hospital visit entered its third day, U.S. Marshals have joined the manhunt after a sighting.

Alleem Borden -- who was in custody on allegations of vehicle theft -- escaped from officers while he was being discharged from Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus, on the 100 block of E. Lehigh Avenue, at about 6:42 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police said. He was handcuffed at the time.

U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force spokesman Robert Clark told NBC10 late Tuesday night that marshals confirmed that the 29-year-old was sighted in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. Borden was spotted in the area of 53rd and Parkside, which is near the Mann Center for the Performing Arts and a large shopping center.

The Marshals Service is expected to reveal more details about that sighting at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

Darting off while in handcuffs

In providing an update on Monday, Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner for Investigations Frank Vanore said Borden -- still handcuffed -- was being walked back to a vehicle after being discharged when he darted away from Episcopal Hospital in the Kensington neighborhood.

The 29-year-old then "disappeared" into the 2700 block of Hancock Street, he said.

Also, Vanore said, Borden was wearing the same blue plaid shirt seen in his mugshot at the time of his escape. You see that shirt in both the photo shared by police and video that shows him moments after the escape.

Surveillance footage captured Borden's flight from police on Monday morning.

What we know about Alleem Borden

Officials said Borden's last known address was at a home along the 1300 block of North Allison Street in West Philadelphia.

Vanore said that Borden was apprehended Sunday after a car theft that happened in West Philadelphia.

According to Vanore, on Thursday, a delivery driver's car was stolen and, Borden was arrested on Sunday after he was found, allegedly, sleeping in the vehicle when it was recovered on the 1100 block of Frankford Avenue in the Fishtown neighborhood.

Online court records do not name a specific public defender who could comment on Borden's escape.

Borden has had several previous run-ins with the law, including a guilty plea to resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension in 2020, according to online court records.

Police urged anyone who spots Borden not to approach him, but to call 911 or 215-686-TIPS