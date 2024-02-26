A 29-year-old car theft suspect is sought by police after he, allegedly, escaped custody at a hospital in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Monday morning.

According to police, Alleem Bordan, 29, who was in custody on allegations of vehicle theft, escaped from police while he was being discharged from Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus, on the 100 block of E. Lehigh Avenue, at about 6:42 a.m.

**ESCAPED PRISONER** Alleem Borden - escaped from police custody at today appx 6:45AM. Last seen in the area 1300 N. Allison Street (F&Lehigh Area). Suspect was handcuffed when he fled. Male was in custody for stolen auto. Do not approach. Please call 911 or 215-686-TIPS w/ info pic.twitter.com/YumPTUmYCi — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) February 26, 2024

Officials said Bordan's last known address was at a home along the 1300 block of N. Allison Street in West Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

An investigation in this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

Online court records do not name a specific public defender who could comment on Bordan's escape.

Police officials plan to provide an update on this case at 11 a.m. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.