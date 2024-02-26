A 29-year-old car theft suspect is sought by police after he, allegedly, escaped custody at a hospital in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Monday morning.
According to police, Alleem Bordan, 29, who was in custody on allegations of vehicle theft, escaped from police while he was being discharged from Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus, on the 100 block of E. Lehigh Avenue, at about 6:42 a.m.
Officials said Bordan's last known address was at a home along the 1300 block of N. Allison Street in West Philadelphia.
An investigation in this incident, officials said, is ongoing.
Online court records do not name a specific public defender who could comment on Bordan's escape.
Police officials plan to provide an update on this case at 11 a.m. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.
