Kensington

Car theft suspect sought after escaping police custody in Kensington

Police are working to locate 29-year-old Alleem Bordan, who escaped from custody while being discharged from Temple University's Episcopal Campus on Monday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Alleem Bordan, 29, is sought after he escaped police custody while being released from a hospital in Kensington on Monday morning.
Philadelphia Police Department

A 29-year-old car theft suspect is sought by police after he, allegedly, escaped custody at a hospital in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood on Monday morning.

According to police, Alleem Bordan, 29, who was in custody on allegations of vehicle theft, escaped from police while he was being discharged from Temple University Hospital's Episcopal Campus, on the 100 block of E. Lehigh Avenue, at about 6:42 a.m.

Officials said Bordan's last known address was at a home along the 1300 block of N. Allison Street in West Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Léelo en español aquí.

An investigation in this incident, officials said, is ongoing.

Online court records do not name a specific public defender who could comment on Bordan's escape.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

New Jersey 11 hours ago

NJ girl sinks game-winning half-court buzzer-beater to send team to championship

Center City Philadelphia 4 hours ago

Person electrocuted after fall onto SEPTA subway tracks

Police officials plan to provide an update on this case at 11 a.m. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Kensington
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us