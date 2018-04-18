Officials continue to search for two killers they say got into a fight then shot a young father over a basketball game in West Chester Tuesday.

Two brothers accused of assaulting and gunning down a young father during a fight over a pick-up basketball game inside a West Chester club are behind bars after being tracked down in Philadelphia.

Tyrell Jacobs, 23, and Timothy "TJ" Jacobs, 24, face murder charges in last week's caught-on-camera killing of 26-year-old Eric Brown.

U.S. Marshals working with West Chester police and Chester County detectives tracked down the brothers to a home on Robinson Street in West Philadelphia, Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said. TJ Jacobs had a gun on him when he and his brother were arrested around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, Hogan said.



Photo credit: Chester County DA Timothy Jacobs (left) and Tyrell Jacobs (right) face murder charges in a deadly West Chester shooting. See Larger

"This was a senseless act of murder," West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said.

The men were arraigned on first-degree murder, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges Wednesday afternoon and held without bail, court records said.

"Now these two will face justice," Hogan said.

Officials said the brothers engaged Brown when he arrived at the Star Social club located along East Market Street on April 10. Surveillance video captured the brothers yelling at Brown before throwing punches and chasing him around the bar, West Chester police said.



"This was not a random act," Bohn said. "The victim was targeted."

Brown attempted to escape through the back of the club, but became trapped in a back room.

Officials said that's when the Jacobs brothers pointed guns at Brown before Tyrell pulled the trigger.

Brown was hit in the chest and later died at a nearby hospital.