Two Suspects Wanted in Deadly West Chester Bar Shooting

Timothy Jacobs (left) and Tyrell Jacobs (right) face murder charges in a deadly bar shooting

Police in West Chester are searching for two men they say assaulted then shot and killed a man during a fight inside a West Chester bar Tuesday night.

Tyrell Jacobs, 23, and Tim Jacobs, 24, face murder charges in the death of 26-year-old Eric Brown.

Officials said the brothers engaged Brown when he arrived at the Star Social club located along the 200 block of East Market Street on Tuesday night. Surveillance video captured the brothers yelling at Brown before throwing punches and chasing him around the bar, according to West Chester police.



"This was not a random act. The victim was targeted," West Chester Police Chief Scott Bohn said.

Brown attempted to escape through the back of the club, but became trapped in a back room.

Officials said that's when the Jacobs brothers pointed guns at Brown before Tyrell pulled the trigger.

Brown was hit in the chest and later died at at nearby hospital.

The suspects fled from the club in separate vehicles.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects is asked to call police.