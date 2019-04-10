In confession tapes obtained exclusively by NBC10, Cosmo DiNardo and his cousin Sean Kratz detail the gruesome murders of four men in Bucks County. Kratz has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal homicide.

Nearly one year after NBC10 exclusively obtained the confession tapes of a killer and his accused accomplice, cable television is turning the grisly murders of four young men on a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, farm into a true-crime series.

"The Lost Boys of Bucks County" is set to air on Investigation Discovery early next year, Discovery Networks spokesperson Debbie Sullivan said Wednesday.

Exclusive Confession Recordings Detail Bucks County Murder Spree

The network describes its two-hour take on the murders as "a gripping limited true-crime special" that "unravels the shocking serial murders that set ablaze a small community and rocked it to its core."

In the summer of 2017, Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, Tom Meo, and Jimi Taro Patrick were brutally killed on a sprawling 90-acre farm near New Hope, Pennsylvania. It was owned by the family of Cosmo DiNardo, who later admitted to carrying out the murders in a disturbing, hours-long confession recording. The recording was obtained exclusively by NBC10 last May.

Confession Audio: Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz Detail Bucks County Murders

EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Hear Cosmo DiNardo's and Sean Kratz's confessions about the murders of four men on DiNardo's Bucks County, Pennsylvania, farm — crimes that captivated the nation. Kratz has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal homicide. (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

DiNardo said he and his cousin, Sean Kratz, lured the men to the farm under the guise of a marijuana sale.

Each drug deal turned into an ambush that ended with the victims shot, and in one case, run over by a backhoe. The bodies were burned and buried on the farm — discovered by authorities after a week-long search that captivated the nation.

DiNardo pleaded guilty and received life in prison. Kratz has pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal homicide and remains jailed. His attorney Charles Peruto told NBC10 Wednesday that no trial date has been set.

Investigation Discovery didn’t reveal an exact date for release.