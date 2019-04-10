‘The Lost Boys of Bucks County’: Cosmo DiNardo Farm Murder Case to Get True-Crime Special Treatment - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x

Bucks County Killing Spree

Four men go missing, turn up buried on a sprawling Bucks County farm

‘The Lost Boys of Bucks County’: Cosmo DiNardo Farm Murder Case to Get True-Crime Special Treatment

Investigation Discovery is giving the true-crime treatment to the July 2017 Bucks County farm murders of 4 young men and the 2 young men accused of killing them.

By Dan Stamm

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    In Their Words: Cosmo DiNardo, Sean Kratz Recall Bucks Farm Murders

    In confession tapes obtained exclusively by NBC10, Cosmo DiNardo and his cousin Sean Kratz detail the gruesome murders of four men in Bucks County. Kratz has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal homicide.

    (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

    Nearly one year after NBC10 exclusively obtained the confession tapes of a killer and his accused accomplice, cable television is turning the grisly murders of four young men on a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, farm into a true-crime series.

    "The Lost Boys of Bucks County" is set to air on Investigation Discovery early next year, Discovery Networks spokesperson Debbie Sullivan said Wednesday.

    The network describes its two-hour take on the murders as "a gripping limited true-crime special" that "unravels the shocking serial murders that set ablaze a small community and rocked it to its core."

    In the summer of 2017, Dean Finocchiaro, Mark Sturgis, Tom Meo, and Jimi Taro Patrick were brutally killed on a sprawling 90-acre farm near New Hope, Pennsylvania. It was owned by the family of Cosmo DiNardo, who later admitted to carrying out the murders in a disturbing, hours-long confession recording. The recording was obtained exclusively by NBC10 last May.

    Confession Audio: Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz Detail Bucks County MurdersConfession Audio: Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz Detail Bucks County Murders

    EXCLUSIVE AUDIO: Hear Cosmo DiNardo's and Sean Kratz's confessions about the murders of four men on DiNardo's Bucks County, Pennsylvania, farm — crimes that captivated the nation. Kratz has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal homicide.

    (Published Thursday, May 17, 2018)

    DiNardo said he and his cousin, Sean Kratz, lured the men to the farm under the guise of a marijuana sale.

    Each drug deal turned into an ambush that ended with the victims shot, and in one case, run over by a backhoe. The bodies were burned and buried on the farm — discovered by authorities after a week-long search that captivated the nation.

    Photo credit: NBC10

    DiNardo pleaded guilty and received life in prison. Kratz has pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal homicide and remains jailed. His attorney Charles Peruto told NBC10 Wednesday that no trial date has been set.

    Investigation Discovery didn’t reveal an exact date for release.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices