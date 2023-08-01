As the search continued Tuesday for three men wanted by the FBI for a string of robberies at 7-Eleven stores in the suburbs of Philadelphia, a city convenience store was robbed by a group with a similar m.o.

Philadelphia police investigated the robbery of the 7-Eleven at 5632 Ridge Pike on the edge of the Manayunk neighborhood just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

In Tuesday's heist, at least two men entered the store, threated the clerk with a gun and made off with cash, police said.

The descriptions of the robbers and how they acted in the store was similar to recent 7-Eleven heists in the suburbs. However, law enforcement didn't immediately link Tuesday's heist with the earlier thefts.

During most of the suburban incidents, one suspect would guard the door while the other two would confront a store employee, threaten them with a gun, and demand money, according to FBI officials.

During some of the robberies, the suspects went behind the counter and attacked the employee, officials said.

There were five incidents in the last 10 days:

July 22 - 7-Eleven on Dutton Mill Road in Aston Township, Delaware County

July 22 - 7-Eleven on West Eagle Road in Haverford Township, Delaware County

July 27 - 7-Eleven on Chester Pike in Sharon Hill, Delaware County

July 30 - 7-Eleven on Horsham Road in Montgomery Township, Montgomery County

July 30 - 7-Eleven on Street Road in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County

All of the robberies took place between midnight at 2 a.m.

According to officials, the suspects have taken money and other items during the robberies.

The suspects could be seen wearing masks, sunglasses and gloves in each robbery.

"They're very shaken up," George Hawkins, a co-worker of the employee who was robbed at the Sharon Hill 7-Eleven, told NBC10.

Hawkins said he was also the victim of a robbery several years ago while working at 7-Eleven.

"They pulled out their guns and told me to open the register," Hawkins said. "Threatened me to not say anything and then ran off. I'm still a little traumatized by it."

If you have any information on the robberies or the suspects involved, you're urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or go to tips.fbi.gov. A reward is being offered for information that leads to arrests.