Police identified a teen boy who was shot and killed earlier this month during a carnival outside the Concord Mall in Delaware and announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his murder.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, outside the Concord Mall on 4737 Concord Pike in Wilmington. Investigators believe a fight took place at the L.E.A.D. Fest Carnival across from the mall in an adjacent parking lot. An unidentified person then pulled out a gun and opened fire, shooting 16-year-old Zykier Flowers of Wilmington and a 17-year-old boy, investigators said.

Both Flowers and the 17-year-old were taken to the hospital. Flowers was later pronounced dead while the 17-year-old boy was treated for serious injuries and later released.

Photo of Zykier Flowers

Organizers of the carnival closed the event the next day and posted a Facebook message expressing their condolences.

Investigators have not yet released a description of any suspects. The Delaware Crime Stoppers are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information on the shooting, please contact Detective Brian McDerby by calling 302-741-2821 or emailing brian.mcderby@delaware.gov. You can also send a private message to Delaware State Police on Facebook or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333. All tips can remain anonymous.