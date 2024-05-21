Have you seen this yellow bike?: Del. family searching for stolen adaptive bicycle

A special kid in Delaware is hoping to get his bike back after it was stolen from his backyard. It's an adaptive bicycle that was custom-made for him for his special challenges.

His mom tried to get the bike back and is now asking for the public's help to track it down.

On Thursday, Paula Broody saw a group of young men riding bicycles on Governor Printz Boulevard near Claymont, Delaware, and quickly realized they were her bikes.

"I approached the individuals, hit the horn, they dropped the bikes and ran away," Broody said.

She got a video of the guys as they took off in the direction of Interstate 495. She said she was happy they didn't put up a fight and that they just left the bikes, especially her son Bryce's three-wheeler that was donated and customized specifically for him.

But, the story doesn't end here. Bryce's bike was just too big to throw in the back of the car, so Broody came up with plan B.

Since she didn't have a way to get it home, she stashed it in a wooded area. By the time she was able to go back and retrieve it, it was gone once again.

"It took me ten minutes," she said. "By the time I came back to the main road, Bryce's bike was gone."

She can't be sure if the original thieves came back and took it again, or if someone else decided to snatch the bike. Either way, it belongs to her son Bryce.

The family isn't even focused on the thieves, it's all about the bike.

The bicycle is a yellow three-wheeled tricycle with a wire basket in the back that has red reflectors.

If you see the bike or know who has it, please call New Castle County police.

"The bikes are something that he was able to work safety, social skills and make some friends. It was a really cool bike. People would approach him and say, 'Hi Bryce, how you doing?' It gave him an opportunity to be part of the community," his mom said.

The non-profit that originally gave Bryce the bike is no longer operating, but the founder says she can try to find him a new bike if his big yellow buddy doesn't show up soon.