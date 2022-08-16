5 People Shot Near West Philadelphia Rec Center, Police Say

Two people are seriously wounded and three others are hurt in gunfire that broke out Tuesday night along Haverford Avenue in West Philadelphia, police said.

The five people were shot near the Shepard Recreation Center near 57th Street and Haverford Avenue in the Haddington neighborhood, police said. It was not immediately known how seriously each person was hurt.

It is unclear what led to the shooting, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m.

NBC10's news partner, KYW Newsradio, is reporting that the shooting happened at the rec center, but police did not yet confirm that to NBC10. KYW also reported that a person was taken into custody.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details as they become known.