At Least 24 Evidence Markers Show Where Man Was Shot in Face

At least two dozen evidence markers were scattered across a West Philadelphia street after a man was shot in the face Sunday night.

The 25-year-old man was shot around 7:45 p.m. along the 5000 block of Aspen Street, Philadelphia police said.

Bullets struck the man in his face, jaw and chest, police said. Police officers rushed him to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said no weapon was recovered and no arrest was immediately made.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.