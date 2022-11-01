4th Suspect Arrested in Deadly Shooting Outside Roxborough High School

A 16-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teens outside Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School in September is now in custody, police said.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name but said he is currently being processed at the Homicide Division.

He is the fourth suspect arrested in connection to the Sept. 27 shooting.

Troy Fletcher, 15, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Yaaseen Bivins, 21, were all previously arrested in connection to the shooting. A fifth suspect, 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne, remains a fugitive.

Police said at least six people – five gunmen and a getaway driver – were involved in the shooting. The incident claimed the life of Nicolas Elizalde after the shooters got out of an SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage outside Roxborough High School.

Police believe Nicolas was merely an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire when the gunmen apparently targeted a specific group as they unleashed a barrage of bullets behind the school.

On October 13, Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy Samir Ahmad sold two illegal guns that had been used in the deadly shooting, investigators said.

