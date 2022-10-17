15-Year-Old Suspect in Deadly Shooting Outside Roxborough High School Surrenders

A 15-year-old suspect in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teens outside Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School last month is now in custody, police confirmed with NBC10.

Troy Fletcher, 15, surrendered to homicide detectives on Monday, Philadelphia Police said. Fletcher was wanted on murder charges and other related offenses in connection to the Sept. 27 shooting.

Fletcher is one of what police believe to be six people involved – five gunmen and a getaway driver – in the shooting. The incident claimed the life of Nicolas Elizalde after the shooters got out of an SUV and began firing at a group of high school football players following a scrimmage outside Roxborough High School.

Police believe Nicolas was merely an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire when the gunmen apparently targeted a specific group as they unleashed a barrage of bullets behind the school.

Thus far, three people have been arrested. On Thursday, 17-year-old Zyhied Jones was charged with murder. That followed the arrest and murder charges a day earlier against 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins.

Investigators continue to search for a fourth suspect, 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn, whom police have labeled “the person responsible” for the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.