3 Dead as NJ Transit Bus, Sedan Crash in South Jersey

Three people died when a sedan and a New Jersey Transit bus crashed in South Jersey early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. along a busy stretch of Route 38 in Moorestown and left the two females and one male riding in the sedan dead at the scene, Moorestown Township Police Department Chief Lee Lieber said. Officials did not immediately release the ages or names of the deceased.

The bus driver and a passenger were taken to Cooper Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Lieber said.

At daybreak, the sedan could be seen being loaded onto the bed of a tow truck, its front end shattered from the impact. The bus, meanwhile, did not appear to be as severely damaged.

A lieutenant with the Moorestown Township Police Department described the scene as “graphic.”

The car struck the bus as the bus was making a left turn onto Pleasant Valley Avenue, Lieber said. It was not immediately clear what caused the collision.

A stretch of road between S. Church Street and Eastgate Drive was closed for hours as police investigated. The street finally reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the MTPD at 856-914-3092 or traffic@moorestownpd.com.