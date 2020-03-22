Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Sunday issued a stay-at-home order for the entire city, his most dramatic effort yet to to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order goes into effect Monday at 8 a.m. and prohibits public and private gatherings outside a single household, with certain exceptions, Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy said during a news conference Sunday.

Kenney said the was forced to issue the order because prior guidance telling people to stay home to slow the spread of the virus was not having the intended effect.

“There still were too many people not taking it serious,” Kenney said. As of Sunday, Philadelphia had at least 96 confirmed coronavirus infections – a total that has jumped significantly each day.

The order itself, though, did not list specific penalties for violators, saying only that defiance would result in "orders to cease operations and the imposition of such other remedies and penalties as provided by law."

When asked about whether it would now be illegal to be congregating, Kenney demurred slightly and said it would be in defiance of the order but that he would be reluctant to have people arrested for violating his decree.

"This is not something that we can continue to scoff at or thumb our nose.” Philadelphia Managing Director Brian Abernathy

Both he and Abernathy said the hope is that people will take it upon themselves to follow the order in the interest of the greater good. If authorities do encounter large groups, they will “intervene [and] remind them to go home,” Abernathy said.

“We don’t want to get into a point where we’re under martial law or anything like that, but I think everyone needs to recognize that this is serious," Abernathy said. "This is not something that we can continue to scoff at or thumb our nose."

DETAILS OF THE STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

All Philadelphia residents shall remain home or at their place of residence unless they are engaged in Essential Personal Activities, which include:

obtaining essential goods or services from Essential Businesses, such as obtaining pre-ordered takeout food or beverages from restaurants, acquiring groceries, obtaining medical prescriptions or supplies, or any other products from Essential Businesses for themselves, family, household members, and pets seeking any form of medical attention, including through Essential Healthcare and Social Services Businesses and Activities, or seeking assistance from law enforcement or emergency services for themselves, family, household members, and pets caring for family members, friends, or a pet in another household, including

delivering essential goods or obtaining emergency services and attention reporting to or performing their essential jobs related to Essential Businesses and Activities, Essential Minimum Operations, Essential Government Functions, or any other working activities permitted in this Order walking, running, cycling, operating a wheelchair, or engaging in outdoor

activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members, or romantic partners while following Social Distancing Rules with other individuals, which includes staying six feet apart leaving the home for an educational, religious, or political reason leaving because of a reasonable fear for health or safety leaving at the direction of law enforcement or other government agency engaging in any other activities or performing tasks essential to health and safety, or to the health and safety of themselves, family, household members, or pets



B. Individuals experiencing homelessness are exempt from this directive, but are strongly urged to obtain shelter, and City agencies and other entities are strongly urged to make such shelter available as soon as possible and to the maximum extent practicable(and to use in their operation COVID-19 risk mitigation practices recommended by the U.S. Center for Disease Control, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health). Individuals whose residences are unsafe or become unsafe, such as victims of domestic violence, are permitted and urged to leave their home and stay at a safe alternative location.

The order only applies to the city of Philadelphia. The governor has not issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

Schools throughout Philadelphia and the rest of Pennsylvania are already shut down as local and state officials try to prevent new infections during what is now a pandemic afflicting multiple countries, including the U.S.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley has warned that the rate of infections, which is expected to continue rising, is already taxing the city’s hospitals.

