When Can I Get my Vaccine? Pa., Philly, NJ and Del. Expand Eligibility

As states in the Philadelphia region ramp up their vaccine programs to meet President Joe Biden's new goal of eligibility for all American adults by April 19, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware are expanding who can sign up for the vaccine this week.

Starting Monday, Philadelphia began offering vaccines to some workers in Phase 1C, Pennsylvania expanded its vaccine availability to everyone in Phase 1B. Also Monday, announced it would open up eligibility to everyone 16 and older.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Starting Tuesday, Delaware opened up its vaccine program to everyone in the state who is 16 and older.

Here is who is now eligible for the vaccine in the tristate area:

What Is the Vaccine Eligibility in the Pennsylvania Suburbs?

As of Monday, every person in Pennsylvania's Phase 1B became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. That group includes first responders, certain people in congregant settings not previously eligible, people receiving at-home care, clergy, and workers in postal service, manufacturing, education, public transit, adult care and child care.

A subsection of people in the 1B group – specifically law enforcement workers, firefighters, grocery store employees and food and agriculture workers – became eligible last week.

Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B are now eligible for the COVID vaccine.



Check your eligibility and browse providers at https://t.co/4UeI1Bfv3e. pic.twitter.com/We7IM4Grip — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) April 5, 2021

Anyone 65 and older is already eligible for the vaccine in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania will move into Phase 1C -- which includes other essential workers -- on Monday, April 12. Everyone then becomes eligible on April 19.

Click here to visit Pennsylvania's Coronavirus vaccine site.

Vaccines are being given out at mass vaccines sites, pop-up vaccine events and pharmacies. Be patient as demand is expected to increase as more people become eligible to make an appointment.

Who Is Eligible for the Coronavirus Vaccine in Philadelphia?

Four new groups of Philadelphians are now eligible for the vaccine, city health, as the vaccination rollout officially entered Phase 1C.

Philadelphia has announced certain new groups of people can now receive the vaccine. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has more on the frontline workers who are now eligible.

Those newly eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine are:

Sanitation workers

Maintenance and janitorial staff

Utility workers

Postal and package delivery workers

Phase 1C will begin roughly four weeks after the city entered Phase 1B. Healthy Philadelphians ages 65 and older are already eligible for the coronavirus vaccination in the city.

People in the expanded age group should register on the official vaccine interest form to be added to the vaccination queue. After registering, they'll receive notification from the city in the coming days or weeks when it is time to schedule their first vaccination appointment.

There are now over 220 locations, including pharmacies, hospitals and the FEMA mass vaccination site at the Pennsylvania Convention Center where vaccine doses are now available.

Philadelphia will open eligibility to all adults on April 19.

Philadelphia says they will meet the April 19 deadline set by President Biden to make all American adults eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine. NBc10's Mitch Blacher has more details on how the health department will meet this deadline.

Philadelphia's top health official, Dr. Thomas Farley, has implored all eligible residents, particularly those 65 and older, to get the vaccine as soon as possible because the city's case count continues to rise amid a possible new spike of the pandemic.

Who Can Now Get a Coronavirus Vaccine in New Jersey?

New Jersey is opening up COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 or older beginning April 19, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the expansion comes two weeks ahead of plan and added that it’s the “right time to put our program into higher gear.”

Click here to register.

Murphy has promised to get 70% of the state’s adult population, or 4.7 million people, vaccinated by the end of June.

New Jersey’s vaccination rate continues to be better than the country’s overall, with 21.5% of the state’s adult population fully vaccinated, compared with 18.8% of the United States as a whole.

Who Can Sign-Up for Coronavirus Vaccine in Delaware?

If you are 16 or older in Delaware you could begin signing up to get a dose as of Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. John Carney announced the expansion of the state's coronavirus vaccine registration to all adults and older teens last week.

The shots will be given at pharmacies and community and state vaccination sites.

NBC10's Randy Gyllenhaal reports Tuesday morning on Delaware opening up eligibility for coronavirus vaccines to every person 16 and older in the state.

Anyone 16 and older can register for the vaccine waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

"Invitations to state vaccination events will be contingent on supply and prioritized based on age and other risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions," the state said in a news release.

How Effective are Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Vaccines? Is the One-Shot Vaccine Available in NJ, Pa., Del.?

For more answers on the coronavirus vaccine rollout, including the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, check out our Q&A. And check out this Q&A about the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.