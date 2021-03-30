Starting next week, anyone 16 and older in Delaware will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine shot.

Democratic Gov. John Carney announced the expansion of the state's coronavirus vaccine registration to all adults and older teens on Tuesday. The expansion goes into place the following Tuesday, April 6.

On April 6, all Delawareans aged 16 or older will become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies, community vaccination sites, and mass vaccination events hosted by the State of Delaware.



— Governor John Carney (@JohnCarneyDE) March 30, 2021

"Today’s announcement means that more Delawareans who want to be vaccinated will have the chance to find a shot,” Carney said in a news release.

The shots will be given at pharmacies and community and state vaccination sites.

Starting at 10 a.m. on April 6, anyone 16 and older can register for the vaccine waiting list at vaccinerequest.delaware.gov.

"Invitations to state vaccination events will be contingent on supply and prioritized based on age and other risk factors, including pre-existing medical conditions," the state said in its release.

Delaware has been increasing who is eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in recent weeks. Currently anyone 50 and older and people 16 and older with certain health conditions are eligible. School workers, first responders and other front-line workers have also been eligible.

As of Tuesday, Delaware had administered at least 439,391 coronavirus vaccine doses. Around 30% of the state's population had gotten at least one dose.

Carney urged people to not be picky between the Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as the state expands its vaccination program.

“All three of these vaccines are extremely safe, and extremely effective against serious illness, hospitalization, and death," he said.

"That’s how we’ll beat this virus, and get back to spending more time with friends and family.”