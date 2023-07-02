Vanessa Williams, Gospel on Independence as Wawa Welcome America nears end on July 3

Get in the mode for some great July 4th music with a series of performances on Monday at Old City's Independence Mall.

Day 15 of the 16-day Wawa Welcome America features Music on Independence starring Vanessa Williams followed by the rescheduled Gospel on Independence concert.

Throw in free admission to three separate museums and Monday, July 3 will be a day to remember in Wawa Welcome America festival history.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

What: Start your night listening to Award-winning singer, actress and former Miss America Vanessa Williams at the Music on Independence concert.

Williams is a multi-faceted performer who has sold millions of records worldwide. Along the way she has been nominated for 11 Grammys, four Emmys and a Tony among several other recognitions for her talent.

Philadelphia has always held a special place for Philly.

"In fact, one of my biggest hits was recorded in Philly, at Sigma Sound," Williams told Philly Live ahead of the show. "Donald Robison wrote and produced a song called 'Dreamin.'"

"I will be starting out with the Philly sound of 'Dreamin,'" she said.

She said "It's special" to be in the heart of Philly during the Wawa Welcome America festival.

Rita’s will also be handing out free cherry lemonade ice at the concert.

When: The concert begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 3

Where: In front of Independence Hall, 599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Road closures for the concert:

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Gospel on Independence (Rescheduled)

The threat of severe weather delayed this gospel party a day.

The concert, hosted by WDAS' Patty Jackson, will feature a performance from the Welcome America Mass Choir, directed by Austin Woodlin and Zak Williams, the Six Singing Sista's Ensemble, Philly Remembers Choir, Treena Ferebee and the Generations.

Great news! 🎉 The Gospel on @INDEPENDENCENHP concert has been rescheduled for tomorrow at 8pm directly following our Music on Independence concert featuring @VWOfficial at 6pm. Two amazing concerts in 1 night! Learn more here: https://t.co/prsQOLqNe7 #July4thPhilly pic.twitter.com/5MyLswu0WB — Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) July 2, 2023

The event will also pay tribute to the 160th Anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

The following road closures were set to take place Sunday and could be expected Monday, instead:

North side of Market Street and pedestrian sidewalk between 5th and 6th Streets from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free admission to Eastern State Penitentiary

What: Guests have the opportunity to experience the Historical Eastern State Penitentiary at night for free. Admission includes "The Voices of Eastern State" Audio Tour narrated by Steve Buscemi, historical exhibits and much more, including Al Capone's cell.

Once you're done touring, grab a drink and a snack and relax in the Fair Chance Beer Garden outside. Once you're finished snacking (or while you eat), enjoy trivia, postcard-writing and art to reflect on the history you learned about Eastern State Penitentiary.

Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

When: Enjoy free admission to the historic site from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 3

Also note: Click here to register for your free tickets.

Free admission to Elfreth's Alley Museum

What: Stroll through Elfreth's Alley Museum to learn about the lives of people who worked or lived on the historical street in Old City.

The museum invites visitors to residents of house #126: two unmarried women making ends meet by dress making in the 1760s, German-American shoemakers who are raising a family in the 1850s, and more.

Where: 126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106

When: Free admission runs from noon to 4 p.m. on July 3

Carpenters' Hall Grand Reopening

What: Join in to celebrate the grand reopening of Carpenters' hall!

This National Historic Landmark is home to the First Continental Congress, which laid out the foundation for our independence. In April 2022, the building was closed for an exterior preservation project, which eventually was delayed due to a fire on Christmas eve that year.

The ceremony will contain VIP speakers, performances, and many surprises in honor of the completion of the project and the recovery from the fire.

Where: 320 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

When: The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. on July 3. Following a ribbon cutting, visitors can participate in self-guided tours until close at 4 p.m.