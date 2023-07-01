Wawa Welcome America Day 14: Celebrate gospel, the Emancipation Proclamation

Get in touch with your soul Sunday and celebrate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation 160 years ago. Gospel on Independence is the big free event happening on the 14th day of the 16-day Wawa Welcome America festival.

So, just sit back and relax as WDAS' Patty Jackson hosts a night of music.

Before the gospel, check out two of Philadelphia's finest art collections as the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Barnes Foundation both open up for free to folks of all ages.

What to expect at Independence Hall

What: Check out performances from the Welcome America Mass Choir, directed by Austin Woodlin and Zak Williams, the Six Singing Sista's Ensemble, Philly Remembers Choir, Treena Ferebee and the Generations.

This year's Gospel on Independence concert -- hosted by Jackson -- "pays tribute to the 160th Anniversary of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation," Wawa Welcome America says.

Limited seating is available, and it's on a first come, first serve basis. So bring your own chairs and blankets.

Where: Independence Hall, 599 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19106

When: It starts at 6 p.m. on July 2.

Road closures:

North side of Market Street and pedestrian sidewalk between 5th and 6th Streets from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Market Street between 5th Street and 6th Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6th Street between Chestnut Street and Market Street from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Free admission to Philadelphia's iconic art museum

What: Bring the kids. The Philadelphia Museum of Art, a world renowned collection, is focusing on family friendly activities like Art Kids, The Artist's Mother: Whistler and Philadelphia, an exhibition devoted to the impact in Philadelphia of Whistler's famous painting, and more artists that are typically labeled as "outsider" artists.

When: July 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA, 19130

Get a free impression of The Barnes Foundation

What: PECO's Free First Sunday Family Day at the Barnes Foundation works to promote the advancement of education and the appreciation of the fine arts and horticulture. The Barnes intends to mirror the diversity of the Philadelphia regional population through the work they display, and by creating an inclusive staff.

When: July 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA, 19130