What to Know Wawa Welcome America is offering 40 chances for free admission to Philadelphia museums from Juneteenth to July 4, 2024.

Some of the city's biggest cultural landmarks are taking part, including the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, Barnes Foundation, National Constitution Center, Penn Museum and Weitzman National of American Jewish History. You can also discover other museums like Fireman’s Hall Museum, Mütter Museum and the Paul Robeson House.

Many museums are offering special interactive activities for visitors of all ages.

You can stop by some of your favorite Philadelphia museums or discover new cultural spots for free during Wawa Welcome America's Free Museum Days, which take place between June 19 and July 4, 2024.

In total, there are at least 40 opportunities to visit museums throughout the city for free over the 16-day festival.

Guests are encouraged to check each museums' website for information ahead of their visit.

Here is the Museum Days list of places you can visit for free during Wawa Welcome America -- and what you can expect to see.

Monday, June 19, 2024

African American Museum in Philadelphia

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum displays the richness and vibrancy of African-American heritage and culture, with four exhibit galleries filled with exciting history and fascinating art. Celebrate Juneteenth through music while enjoying their annual Block Party celebration featuring Kid 'n Play.

Click here for details to know about your visit.

Tuesday, June 20

Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Come to learn about some of the creatures making the Schuylkill River their home," Wawa Welcome America says on its website. "Collect a water sample at river’s edge and explore the micro-life in a drop of water. Try your hand at drawing some of the intricate and striking geometric designs of diatoms. Through hands-on activities, get to know the life of the freshwater mussel."

Click here for more details.

Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dive into the world of art.

"You can expect to see our master painters, juxtapose stunning contemporary works and works on paper by Ruth Fine for our (Re)Focus participation." , Wawa Welcome America says on its website. "In this exhibition, you can expect to see notable artists such as Charles Wilson Peale, Vanessa German, Charles Gaine, Arthur Dove, Horace Pippin, to name a few. You’ll also enjoy viewing former works from our previous exhibition, “Rising Sun: Artists in an Uncertain America."

Click here to plan your visit.

The Independence Seaport Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Discover Philadelphia's rich history and world of connection through the famous Delaware River. Come experience each of the different exhibits and learn about the craftsmanship of boating in real time.

Two historic ships, “Olympia” and the “Becuna” will also be on display, but admission fees would apply if wanting to board.

Click here for details.

Wednesday, June 21

Christ Church Preservation Trust

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Known as “The Nation’s Church,” Founding Fathers like John Adams and George Washington went here while Revolutionary era worshippers included Benjamin and Deborah Franklin, Betsy Ross, Robert Morris, Benjamin Rush and Francis Hopkinson.

Visitors have the chance to self-guide themselves through the church and explore burial sites on the north and south sides of the churchyard.

Acquire tickets through the front gates, click here for more details.

Historic Rittenhouse Town

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take a trip back in time.

"Tour the 1707 Homestead, the first permanent home for the Rittenhouse family and the birthplace of David Rittenhouse," Wawa Welcome America says. "The structure housed eight generations of the Rittenhouse family."

Pre-registration is required. Click here for details.

Kidchella Music Festival

4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Celebrate Smith Memorial Playground's125th birthday with the music of Alex & The Kaleidoscope, Johnny Shortcake, City Love, Ill Doots and the Soundspace Performing Arts dance troupe.

This about much more than just rocking out with your little ones. Come for the featured art stations, fun giveaways, pre-show activities and mouthwatering treats. Click here for more information.

The Print Center

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"The Print Center, a nonprofit gallery located in Philadelphia’s historic Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, encourages the growth and understanding of photography and printmaking as vital contemporary arts through exhibitions, publications and educational programs," Wawa Welcome America says. "The Print Center is an international voice in print; our global outlook coincides with a strong sense of local purpose."

Don't miss a chance to visit their three exhibitions on view. Click here for more information.

Thursday, June 22

Lemon Hill Mansion Museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lemon Hill Mansion is a historic house museum highlighting Federal architecture and featuring spectacular views of the city of Philadelphia," Wawa Welcome America says. "Lemon Hill Mansion was built by wealthy merchant Henry Pratt in 1800 as the centerpiece of his garden estate."

Guests can enjoy free jazz music on the front lawn from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more details.

Paul Robeson House and Museum

Noon. to 4 p.m.

Paul Robeson -- a renowned singer, actor, professional football player and Civil Rights activist called West Philadelphia home. The Paul Robeson House & Museum will present a new exhibit, “REFLECTIONS: Women of Robeson’s Legacy.”

"This exhibit honors these women who supported and who were impactful to Robeson’s story and his life," says the Wawa Welcome America site. "This multi-media art exhibition will highlight these five women."

Pre-registration is required.

Science History Institute

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Learn all about STEM.

"Join us in our museum for a family-friendly program that highlights the many strange and surprising stories from the history of science in the summertime!" says a post on the Wawa Welcome America page. "Take an up-close look at interesting items in our handling collection."

Click here for more information.

Woodford Mansion Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Experience one of Philadelphia's National Historic landmarks.

"Much of the furniture and decorative objects in the Mansion were made by Philadelphia craftsmen for families in the area," Wawa Welcome America says. "They will hear about the Coleman, Barclay, Franks and Wharton families who used Woodford as a summer retreat, and they will learn the stories of Phila, Azmin, Hagar, Greenwich, and Peter, enslaved Africans who worked as domestic servants for the Coleman and Franks families."

Click here for more information.

Friday, June 23

Historic Strawberry Mansion

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grandeur on display.

"Historic Strawberry Mansion and the Committee of 1926 are pleased to announce a new special exhibit, opening April 20," Wawa Welcome America says. "'Framing Strawberry Mansion: A Philadelphia Landmark Through Artists’ Eyes, 1842-2024' aims to compile an overview of artistic depictions of the mansion featuring both new works and pieces pulled from the HSM archives," Wawa Welcome America says.

Guests have the chance to join hourly tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Laurel Hill Mansion

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Laurel Hill Mansion welcomes families for a fun filled day of crafting – colonial crafts of tin punching, whirligig and more," Wawa Welcome America says. "Guests will have an opportunity to try hand crafting guided by volunteer hosts and to take home a souvenir of their visit that they made."

Guests can experience a tour of the historic house, garden and river view. Click here for more information.

Saturday, June 24

Philadelphia Rare Book Department

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Free Library of Philadelphia has so much history to share.

"The Free Library’s newest exhibition, We Are What We Eat, explores the intersection of food, community, and identity," Wawa Welcome America's page says. "With recipes and cooking techniques passed down through generations, culinary heritage helps preserve the flavors and traditions of our ancestors."

Click here for more information.

Sunday, June 25

Elfreth's Alley Museum

Noon to 4 p.m.

Feel like a "Revolutionary" while taking a stroll down this neighborhood.

"The mission of the Elfreth’s Alley Association is to preserve and protect the Elfreth’s Alley historic district, while interpreting the contributions of everyday Philadelphians to our American story," the Wawa website says. The Elfreth’s Alley Museum interprets the lives of people who lived and/or worked on this historic street over three centuries."

Click here to plan your visit.

The Underground Railroad Museum at the Historic Belmont Mansion

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Step back into history where Founding Fathers like George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, and James Madison once walked. Begin to walk in the steps of revolutionaries while learning about those who were seeking freedom from the Antebellum South.

This visit is three parts in total. Click here for more details.

Stenton

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Stenton is one of the earliest, best-preserved, and most authentic historic houses in Philadelphia, the Wawa site says. "Completed in 1730 as a country seat, plantation house for James Logan – Secretary to William Penn; merchant, politician, justice, scientist, and scholar – Stenton was home to six generations of the Logan family."

Visit their website to register online and reserve a spot on the tour. Click here to plan your visit.

Monday, June 26

The Fabric Workshop Museum

Noon to 6 p.m.

"The Fabric Workshop and Museum (FWM) is an internationally acclaimed contemporary art museum devoted to the creation, presentation, and preservation of innovative works of art.", Wawa Welcome America says. "Your free admission experience includes two visionary exhibitions by recent Artists-in-Residence that present immersive, interactive, and deeply personal environments."

Reservations must be made in advance. Click here for more details.

Woodmere Art Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Housed in a 19th-century stone mansion on six acres in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia, Woodmere offers a unique museum experience that centers on the art and artists of Philadelphia," Wawa's page says. "Vibrant exhibitions explore the achievements and social ideas of Philadelphia’s artists in the broader context of American art."

Two exhibits will be on display. Click here for more details.

Wyck Historic House, Garden and Farm

Noon to 4 p.m.

"Visitors will explore the first floor of the historic house – which was home to 9 generations of one Quaker family – and see rooms filled with some of the 10,000 objects they left behind from every period of American history," Wawa Welcome America says.

Click here for more details.

Tuesday, June 27

National Constitution Center (courtesy of Wawa)

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Get to know the fabric of our country in this Old City institution and enjoy the free food of Wawa Hoagie Day.

"The National Constitution Center is the first and only museum dedicated to the U.S. Constitution. Through interactive exhibits, rare artifacts, and live theater, we bring the Constitution to life for visitors of all ages," WWA website says. Visitors will have access to our signature attractions, including the moving live performance of Freedom Rising, Signers’ Hall, and our newest exhibit on the First Amendment."

Click here for more details.

Wednesday, June 28

Ebenezer Maxwell Museum Noon to 4 p.m.

Philadelphia’s only Victorian historic house museum, Ebenezer Maxwell Mansion tell the stories of men and women in the period from the Civil War through 1900, using material culture and spaces to unpack this complex era, Wawa Welcome America says.

Click here for more information.

Fireman's Hall Museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Be a firefighter for a day!

"Located in historic Old City Philadelphia, the museum is housed in a renovated 1898 firehouse," Wawa's page says. "Fireman’s Hall Museum is one of the nation’s premier fire museums focused on the preservation of Philly fire history and promoting fire safety. Philadelphia is the birthplace of the first volunteer fire companies."

Click here to plan your visit.

Penn Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This museum is a blast from the past several different engaging exhibits.

Travel through the art of Africa to Mexico and even the Mediterranean while examining their cultural distinctions. In between your exploring, take adventures through the gardens and courtyards that are filled with seasonal foliage.

Online reservations are required for free admission. Click here for more details.

Thursday, June 29

American Philosophical Society

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The current exhibition, Sketching Splendor, explores how naturalists William Bartram, Titian Ramsay Peale, and John James Audubon made sense of nature’s complexities through their writings, drawings, and watercolors," Wawa Welcome America says. "It highlights their approaches to capturing the natural world during a time of rapid intellectual, social, and political change."

Click here for details.

Arch Street Meeting House

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Take a trip back more than 200 years into Philadelphia's Quaker history.

"Step inside this active Quaker meeting house to learn more about the stories of the people, the building, and the grounds of Arch Street Meeting House," the WWA website says.

Make sure you register here to reserve a ticket.

Masonic Temple, Library and Museum 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.

"The Masonic Temple opened in 1873 and contains artwork, frescos, stained glass, murals, and sculptures that connect Freemasons and non-Freemasons to an inspirational world of art, architecture, and history," says WWA page.

A guided tour will be conducted of the building to the exhibit hall. Click here for more details.

Friday, June 30

American Swedish Historical Museum

Noon to 4 p.m.

Learn all about Swedish history and its connection to Philadelphia.

"During your visit, explore our 12 galleries focusing on different aspects of Swedish-American history, art, science, textiles, and community," Wawa Welcome America says. "Step inside a 19th-century farmhouse, take in the setting of an art deco lounge, or surround yourself with contemporary Swedish design."

Click here for more details.

Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Start your engines and celebrate the history of race cars in one of the region's coolest museums.

"The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars," Wawa Welcome America says. "Through our theme, 'The Spirit of Competition,' we celebrate the history and evolution of these magnificent machines."

Saturday, July 1

The Barnes Foundation 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One of the most impressive collections of impressionist and post-impressionist art is right here in the heart of the Delaware Valley.

The minute you step into the galleries of the Barnes collection, you know you’re in for an experience like no other.", Wawa Welcome America says. "Masterpieces by Vincent van Gogh, Henri Matisse, and Pablo Picasso hang next to ordinary household objects—a door hinge, a spatula, a yarn spinner."

Mütter Museum

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit America's finest museum of medical history and oddities.

"Explore special exhibits, attend pop-up exhibits and gallery talks from our Library and Museum staff, color our collection in the historic ambiance and stately architecture of Ashhurst and Mitchell Halls, and relax in our beautiful Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden," Wawa's page says.

Reserve tickets on their website. Click here for more information.

National Liberty Museum 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Complete your journey through Historic Philadelphia by engaging in the power of liberty today at the National Liberty Museum," Wawa says. "Join us for activities marking the Independence Day season and delve into the rich complexity of the American story through our newest exhibition, In Pursuit: Artists’ Perspective on a Nation."

Pre-registration is required. Click here for more details.

The Rodin Museum 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See the beauty of architecture.

"Experience one of the world’s greatest collections of work by Auguste Rodin in an elegant Beaux-Arts style building and garden on Philadelphia’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway," Wawa Welcome America says.

Click here for more details.

Sunday, July 2

Carpenters' Hall Museum 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit this historic spot, "which in 1774 laid the foundation for American independence."

"Carpenters’ Hall is the meeting place of the First Continental Congress. Celebrating its 250th Anniversary this year, our historic site welcomes visitors for free all year round," Wawa Welcome America says. "Visitors can expect to engage with docents regarding the Hall’s long history, and learn more about the Carpenters’ Company, the oldest operating trade guild in America."

Guests must RSVP in advance, click here for extra details.

Monday, July 3

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Walk into something new (and old).

"Visitors will be welcome to visit our special exhibition, Under the Canopy; Dinosaur Hall; Life Onto Land: The Devonian; and all the museum has to offer!" Wawa Welcome America says.

Pre-registration is required. Click here for all the details.

Eastern State Penitentiary

6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Watch out for ghosts in this historic prison.

"Summer Nights admission includes 'The Voices of Eastern State' Audio Tour via QR code, Unlocking History experiences, exhibits, and artist installations, PLUS exclusive programming and special event nights," Wawa Welcome America says. "Find more information here. Advance reservations are strongly recommended."

Click here for all the details.

Wagner Free Institute of Science

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dive deeper into science.

"Founded in 1855, the Wagner is devoted to free science education and provides a unique experience of a Victorian science museum that is remarkably unchanged since the 1890s," the WWA website says. "Visitors can explore our landmark building and historic museum collections, including rocks, minerals, fossils, taxidermy animals, mounted skeletons, and more!"

Click here fore details.

Weitzman National of America Jewish History

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, presents educational programs and experiences that preserve, explore, and celebrate the history of Jews in America," Wawa says. "Its purpose is to connect Jews more closely to their heritage and to inspire in people of all backgrounds a greater appreciation for the diversity of the American Jewish experience and the freedoms to which Americans aspire."

Registration can be done on their website. Click here for more details.

Tuesday, July 4

Cliveden House

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Step back into 200 years of American History.

"Cliveden is a historic site that preserves and interprets over 200 years of American history through the lives of the Chew Family and their staff, both enslaved and in service," Wawa website says. "Cliveden produces engaging programming for children and adults to connect the past and the present."

Click here for more information.

Johnson House Historic Site Noon to 4 p.m.

"Join a docent led 60-minute guided tour of the Johnson House Historic Site, a National Historic Landmark and Underground Railroad station," Wawa Welcome America's website says. "You will learn about the history of the Quaker abolitionist Johnson Family, the anti-slavery movement, the early history of enslavement in America, the Transatlantic Slave Trade, the Fugitive Slave Laws that kept the enslaved constantly on the run, and the collaborative efforts between Black – free and enslaved – and White abolitionists."

Click here for more details.

Have fun out there and appreciate the culture Philly has to offer.