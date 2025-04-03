South Philadelphia

Police: Man dies after being found unconscious in parking lot of Live! Casino

Police said a man has died after he was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Live! Casino along Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia on Thursday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a man died after he was found unresponsive in the parking lot of Live! Casino in South Philly early Thursday.

According to police, officers responding to a report of a physical altercation in the parking lot of Live! Casino, located along the 900 block of Packer Avenue, at about 8:23 a.m. on Thursday, April 3, 2025, found a man there unresponsive.

The victim, a 49-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital where, officials said, he was pronounced at about 9:15 a.m.

In a statement released around lunchtime, a spokesperson for Live! noted the man was still alive when he was taken off of the casino's property.

Police officials said no weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

But, the incident is being investigated by the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

