Free July 4th Wawa Welcome America concert, fireworks. Here's how to watch

The biggest July 4th party in Philadelphia in the summer of 2024 takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with a concert headlined by popstar Kesha and R&B star NE-YO before a fantastic fireworks show to wrap up 16 days of free Wawa Welcome America fun.

Here is your guide to when the FREE music will begin and when you should look up to the sky for the fireworks finale.

What time do the Philadelphia July 4th concert and fireworks start?

The main concert featuring NE-YO and Kesha is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

The concert will be followed by Philadelphia’s largest annual fireworks display above the Philadelphia Museum of Art starting around 9:30 p.m.

Gates open at 4 p.m., Wawa Welcome America said.

"The main entrance is located at Logan Circle at 20th Street & the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," WWA said. "If you have a ticket for the front section, you must enter at 22nd St. & Pennsylvania Ave. OR 22nd & Winter Sts."

However, show up early to Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway for performances from Delaware Valley favorites DJ Diamond Kuts and Snacktime on the Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to festival organizers.

(All times are weather permitting and subject to be adjusted)

Do I need a ticket to see the free concert?

"Tickets are NOT required to attend this event," WWA said. "Tickets are required for the front section."

There have been several chances throughout the festival and before to get those coveted up-close spots.

How can I get to the Wawa Welcome America concert, fireworks?

If you drive, expect to have trouble finding parking anywhere near the parkway, so SEPTA could be the way to go.

"The Ben Franklin Parkway is best accessed from Regional Rail’s Suburban Station, the 15th Street Market-Frankford Line [L] Station and Race-Vine or City Hall Broad Street Line [B] Station," SEPTA said.

The public transit agency has added extra regional rail trains and express trains on its Broad Street and Market-Frankford subway lines. Click here for your full guide to SEPTA on July 4th.

Where can I stream Wawa Welcome America’s fireworks show and concert?

Thankfully NBC10 has you covered at home or on the go.

The entire event will be televised live during primetime in its entirety on NBC10 and Cozi TV & simulcasted from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4th on NBC Sports Philadelphia+.

The free concert will also be livestreamed on the NBC10 Philadelphia News channel on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto and Xumo Play as well as NBC10.com. The concert will be streamed in Spanish on Telemundo62.com.

What if I missed it? Can I stream the shows again?

Of course, you can catch replays on NBC10's streaming channels and on NBC10.com. Keep an eye out after the final firework shines.